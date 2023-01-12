Durham Tech receives $6 million donation for Life Science program

The Life and Science program at Durham Technical Community College received a $6 million donation for a new training facility.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Life and Science program at Durham Technical Community College received a $6 million donation for a new training facility.

Novo Nordisk, a leading global health company, presented the college with the check Wednesday morning.

The funds will allow Durham Tech to establish a Biotechnology Associates Degree program and create onsite training for Biotechnology careers. It will also help support a new 35,000-square-foot Life Science training center.

"Novo Nordisk will provide apprenticeships, internships, scholarships, and ensure that this life science training facility has the latest and best biotech training equipment for students to train on," said Shayla Nunn Jones of Novo Nordisk.

The groundbreaking for the new center will take place in late 2023.