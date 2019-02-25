Durham teen's attorney says boy didn't kill father

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Durham teen accused of killing his father appeared in court for the first time Monday, where his attorney said the boy didn't do it.
Alexander Bishop walked into court Monday morning shackled and in an orange jail jumpsuit.
He spent the weekend in jail after being arrested Friday for the murder of his own father. Bishop's father, Bill, died in April 2018.
Bishop's defense argued prosecutors had him arrested Friday on purpose, to punish him by keeping him in jail over the weekend.
Bishop was indicted Feb. 18 on accusations that he strangled his father using a dog leash, which was still attached to the family dog.
The defense team argued Bishop had no motive to kill his father. Attorneys said the last 10 months of the police investigation had been a fishing expedition.
Ultimately the judge issued Bishop a $250,000 bond and forced him to give up his passport.