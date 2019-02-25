Durham teen's attorney says boy didn't kill father

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham teen accused of killing his father appeared in court for the first time Monday, where his attorney said the boy didn't do it.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham teen accused of killing his father appeared in court for the first time Monday, where his attorney said the boy didn't do it.

Alexander Bishop walked into court Monday morning shackled and in an orange jail jumpsuit.

He spent the weekend in jail after being arrested Friday for the murder of his own father. Bishop's father, Bill, died in April 2018.

Bishop's defense argued prosecutors had him arrested Friday on purpose, to punish him by keeping him in jail over the weekend.

Bishop was indicted Feb. 18 on accusations that he strangled his father using a dog leash, which was still attached to the family dog.


The defense team argued Bishop had no motive to kill his father. Attorneys said the last 10 months of the police investigation had been a fishing expedition.

Ultimately the judge issued Bishop a $250,000 bond and forced him to give up his passport.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdurham county newsteenfamilyDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More teens, young adults turn to surgery as answer to obesity
Thousands ask NC Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
SC woman dies after being attacked by her dogs while she wrestled with them
4-month investigation ends with Raleigh child porn arrest
Durham police arrest man who robbed PNC Bank
Autopsy: Scotland County boy, 4, found dead in pond last year drowned
Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Show More
Pat McCrory will not be a candidate in new 9th District election
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Elijah Hood signs 1-year deal with Carolina Panthers
Wilson officer arrested for drunk driving in Johnston County
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
More News