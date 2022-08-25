Durham woman encourages other to donate organs as NC national average falls

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman is living her life to the fullest thanks to an organ donation.

Yvette Matthews, who is 68, received a liver transplant 12 years after she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease in 2001. A year later, in 2014, Matthews attended her first Transplant Games of America competition.

She recently returned from her latest competition in California adding to her collection of more than 30 medals she has earned over the years in mostly track and field.

"The organ donors, the organ recipients, the organ donor families, you get wrapped up in this feeling of joy, of celebration, of remembrance," Matthews said. "It is more than the competition."

Matthews shared her story as North Carolina still falls below the national average of registered donors.

You can become a donor by saying "yes" to being an organ donor at the DMV or by registering at registerme.org.