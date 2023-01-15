'Like her father': Durham woman remembers late singer Lisa Marie Presley as strong and confident

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of fans mourned the loss of singer Lisa Marie Presley Friday.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Durham resident and Lisa Marie Presley fan Brenda Pollard looked back on the night she watched Presley perform on stage at a benefit concert at the 'Cats Cradle' in Carrboro in 2013.

Pollard says she remembered Presley's strong presence and confidence on stage.

"I was standing there that night. When she finished, she had a lot of the same mannerisms her father had. And she looked like her father," she said. "She felt comfortable in performing, and I just think she was an advocate for woman. That you can do anything even in the presence of something larger than yourself."

Fans gathered in Memphis, Tennessee Friday at Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland Estate to pay tribute to the late singer. She will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.