DWI driver crashes through guardrail, ends up submerged in creek

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver had to be taken to the hospital after crashing into a creek just hours into the new year.It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Church Road in Morrisville.The driver reportedly crashed after leaving a hotel in the area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.Investigators said the car went through the intersection, hit a guardrail, flew 20 feet down the ravine and into the creek below.The driver was taken to the hospital, but troopers said she was not seriously injured.