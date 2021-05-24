disney+ streaming service

A normal interview with Cornelius the alien: the true star of 'Earth To Ned'

By Reggie Aqui
EMBED <>More Videos

A normal interview with Cornelius the alien from 'Earth To Ned'

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a lot of talk about UFOs lately, so we decided to talk to a very popular Muppet alien: Cornelius from the Disney+ show "Earth To Ned."

The hit show features a blue alien--- but the real star is his sidekick, Cornelius.

The premise: Ned and Cornelius have burrowed their spaceship under Earth's surface so they can destroy us. But in the process they become obsessed with us and start interviewing celebrities without their consent.

ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui is a huge fan and we were able to establish a connection with Cornelius. The end result is chaos.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscotelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming servicecartoonufo
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News