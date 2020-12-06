2 women, teen boy injured in downtown Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two women and a 16-year-old boy were taken to the hospital on Saturday night following a shooting in downtown Raleigh.Raleigh police said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. along the 700 block of East Martin Street.On arrival, authorities said they found the 16-yea-rold boy and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Shortly after, officers responded to a walk-in shooting victim call at WakeMed that was later to revealed to be in connection to the shooting.All three victims are currently at WakeMed Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.Raleigh police did not say if they had a shooting suspect(s) in custody at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.This is the second triple shooting in central North Carolina this weekend,