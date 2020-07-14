Sports

ECU suspends all athletic activities after 27 positive COVID-19 cases

By
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Carolina University announced Tuesday that all athletic activities will be temporarily paused beginning Wednesday after 27 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All of ECU's athletic facilities and practice fields will also be closed.

Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert made the announcement.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority and today's decision comes in consultation with our medical staff," Gilbert said. "We have performed 452 COVID-19 tests with student-athletes, coaches and staff. Twenty-seven positive tests have been confirmed and five of the 27 have recovered."

All students who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff, Gilbert said.

ECU's athletics program, like others, has struggled financially during the pandemic shutdown. In May, the university announced it was discontinuing four sports programs, including the conference champion swimming and diving team.

EMBED More News Videos

Despite winning the 2020 conference title, the sand dive team was cut by ECU from the athletics budget.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgreenvillenccollege studentsbudget cutsswimmingathletescoronavirusecucovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here is Gov. Cooper's plan for reopening NC schools
27-year-old charged in three murders in Wake County
Gov. Cooper extends Phase 2 'Safer-at-Home' order
Report: More than 200K NC residents lost insurance due to COVID-19
NC State grad orchestrates 'Spiderman' surprise for cancer survivor
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Frustrated Raleigh residents waiting weeks for recycle pickup
Show More
NC families frustrated with prison system as pandemic continues
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Raleigh City Council fills seat vacated after sexual assault accusations
Forecast is gloomy for North Carolina State Fair
More TOP STORIES News