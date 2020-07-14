ECU suspends all athletic activities after 27 positive COVID-19 cases

All of ECU's athletic facilities and practice fields will also be closed.
Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert made the announcement.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority and today's decision comes in consultation with our medical staff," Gilbert said. "We have performed 452 COVID-19 tests with student-athletes, coaches and staff. Twenty-seven positive tests have been confirmed and five of the 27 have recovered."
All students who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff, Gilbert said.
ECU's athletics program, like others, has struggled financially during the pandemic shutdown. In May, the university announced it was discontinuing four sports programs, including the conference champion swimming and diving team.