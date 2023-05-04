The micro-concert came Monday as Ed Sheeran continued his testimony at his copyright infringement trial.

Jury finds Ed Sheeran not liable for infringement in copyright trial

LOWER MANHATTAN -- Pop star Ed Sheeran did not copy "Let's Get It On" when he wrote "Thinking Out Loud," a jury found Thursday.

Sheeran, seated at the defense table in a suit and tie between his lawyers, hugged his attorneys when the verdict was read.

The jury reached its decision after roughly three hours of deliberations.

The trial featured testimony from Sheeran himself, who occasionally sang and played guitar as he argued the chord progression for "Thinking Out Loud" is common and owned by no musician.

ALSO READ | Ed Sheeran sings, plays guitar mashup of Marvin Gaye song at copyright trial

The family of Marvin Gaye's cowriter Ed Townsend pleaded with the jury to give credit where credit is due

However, the chord progression and basic building blocks in Sheeran's song are frequently used, and didn't appear first in "Let's Get It On," Sheeran's lawyer said earlier in the trial.

"Let's Get It On" has been heard in countless films and commercials and garnered hundreds of millions of streams, spins and radio plays since it came out in 1973.

"Thinking Out Loud" won a Grammy for song of the year in 2016.