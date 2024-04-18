Senior Pastor of Raleigh church faces sexual misconduct complaint; suspended with pay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A church leader is suspended after a formal complaint was filed for sexual misconduct. Reverend Greg Moore has served as senior pastor at the Edenton Street United Methodist Church for three years.

"We are looking at our protocols to promote healing as well as to ensure this will never happen again," said Emanuel Lirag, spokesman for Edenton Street UMC. "There are guidelines written for what a pastor does and what a pastor doesn't. So, anytime those are violated, it's a surprise.

On any given Sunday, the congregation for this more than 200-year-old church is as large as 600 parishioners. The church informed them last Sunday of the complaint and Moore's suspension.

"We continue do ministry. We continue to promote the story and goodness of Jesus Christ throughout the city of Raleigh," said Lirag.

The NC Conference of The United Methodist released this statement to ABC11:

The NC Conference of The United Methodist Church takes complaints seriously and is committed to accountability, healing, and care for everyone involved.

On Monday, April 8, Bishop Connie Mitchell Shelton received a report of sexual misconduct. Bishop Shelton immediately initiated a process to determine if there was a violation of sacred trust. On Tuesday, April 9, a formal complaint was received.



Based on Bishop Shelton's findings and with recommendation from the Board of Ordained Ministry executive committee, Rev. Greg Moore is suspended from all clergy responsibilities. During the suspension, salary, housing, and benefits will continue. According to The Book of Discipline (the denomination's law and policy book), suspension is not to exceed ninety days. With the agreement of the executive committee of the Board of Ordained Ministry, the bishop may extend the suspension for only one additional period not to exceed thirty days.

Rev. Moore served at Edenton Street UMC from 2021 to 2024. Rev. Moore will not return to his appointment at Edenton Street UMC when the suspension ends.

Rev. Ned Hill has been appointed as the interim Senior Pastor.

It is out of our concern for everyone involved and Rev. Moore's due process rights that we are unable to discuss the nature and details of the complaint.

Edenton Street United Methodist Church released this statement to ABC11:

I can confirm that Rev. Greg Moore is suspended from all clergy responsibilities at Edenton Street UMC under complaint for charges of sexual misconduct. These charges do not involve children or youth. Rev. Moore will not return to his appointment at Edenton Street UMC when the suspension ends. Rev. Moore served at Edenton Street UMC from 2021 to 2024. Rev. Ned Hill has been appointed as the interim Senior Pastor. We are unable to say more about this personnel matter. All complaint processes center on accountability and healing for all. Edenton Street UMC is made up of an engaged and committed congregation, and together, we will move forward to continue our mission of sharing Christ from the heart of Raleigh.

Edenton UMC would not give details around the investigation. Instead, the spokesman referred ABC11 to the UMC Book of Resolutions, which reads:

"Sexual misconduct within a ministerial relationship is a betrayal of sacred trust. It is a continuum of sexual or gender-directed behaviors by either a lay or clergyperson within a ministerial relationship (paid or unpaid). It can include child abuse, adult sexual abuse, harassment, rape or sexual assault, sexualized verbal comments or visuals, unwelcome touching and advances, use of sexualized materials including pornography, stalking, sexual abuse of youth or those without capacity to consent, or misuse of the pastoral or ministerial position using sexualized conduct to take advantage of the vulnerability of another. It includes criminal behaviors in some nations, states, and communities.

The continuum of behaviors called sexual misconduct within the ministerial relationship represents an exploitation of power and not merely 'inappropriate sexual or gender-directed conduct. Sexual misconduct in any form is unacceptable in church and ministry settings whether it is clergy-to-lay, lay-to-clergy, clergy-to-clergy, lay-to-lay, staff-to-staff, staff-to-volunteer, volunteer-to-volunteer, or volunteer-to-staff. Anyone who works or volunteers under the authority or auspices of the Church must be held to the highest standards of behavior, free of sexual misconduct in any form."