Sanderson High School students to perform play on Sandy Hook shooting at national drama competition

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wake County high school drama group left town for a national theatre competition Wednesday.
The students are from Sanderson High School. Their play is called 26 Pebbles -- it deals with the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where 26 students and teachers were gunned down.

In November, the students won multiple honors at the North Carolina Theatre Conference's High School Play Festival, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Sanderson High School was one of two North Carolina schools selected to represent the Tar Heel state at the South Eastern Theatre Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee.
