BACK TO SCHOOL

Back-to-school spending expected to rank among highest years on record

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Retail Federation estimates that back-to-school spending will reach about $83 million this year.

This back-to-school shopping season is shaping up to be one of the most expensive on record.

The National Retail Federation predicts spending will reach about $82.8 billion this year, just slightly lower than last year.

That includes $687.72 per family with students elementary through high school. About half of that is for clothing and shoes, about a third for electronics and the rest for traditional supplies like notebooks, pencils and backpacks.



A small portion of that spending comes from teenagers and pre-teens' own money. This is possibly due to parents asking kids to contribute after picking out certain items themselves, an industry analyst told the NRF.

"One trend that we continue to see during the back-to-school season is the strong influence children have on their parents' spending decisions," Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. "This shouldn't come as a surprise when social media tools such as Pinterest and Instagram have allowed Gen Zers to be more selective in the items they want."

As for the college shopping season, the total spending is expected to reach a record level. Average spending will be more than $942.17 for families with undergraduate and graduate students. This includes spending by the students themselves.

The biggest expense for those students will be electronics, followed by clothing and furnishings.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationback to schoolpersonal financechildrenteenagersu.s. & world
BACK TO SCHOOL
Cumberland County siblings form lemonade stand to help homeless kids
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
More back to school
EDUCATION
WCPSS, nursing agency at odds over who is at fault in controversial change
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
UNC system offering virtual reality tours of all 16 state campus
Harnett County Schools race to repair dilapidated elementary school
More Education
Top Stories
Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
Powerful storm leaves behind damage in Johnston County
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man killed after car falls on him while he makes repairs
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
WCPSS, nursing agency at odds over who is at fault in controversial change
Cumberland County siblings form lemonade stand to help homeless kids
Show More
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Outages, teen drivers, REAL IDs driving up DMV wait times
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Sneak peek at downtown Raleigh's restaurant week
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
More News