Cumberland County Schools parents prepare for upcoming school year as COVID-19 concerns grow

By
FAYETTEVEILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools parents have just a few more days to decide the style of learning for their kids this upcoming school year.

Safety is at the forefront of many parents' minds as they prepare to send their kids back to school in the middle of a pandemic.

"It was a task for me because when they're home, they think they're at home and they can get up and do what they want at all of these different kinds of hours,"said Radiah Johnson.

Johnson's 13-year-old soon-to-be-eighth grader attends Luther Nick Jeralds Middle School and said remote learning was an unpleasant experience. But as the upcoming school year draws near, Johnson worries how safe it'll be to send her daughter back to the classroom, citing health and safety concerns.

Cumberland County parents can choose between one of three options for the upcoming school year:
  1. A mix of in-person classes with rotational online learning
  2. Full-time online learning with teachers from the child's school until schools resume a full-time in-person schedule
  3. Enrolling in the Cumberland Academy virtual school for the entire year


"I want to see custodians go in after each child goes to the bathroom and wipe door handles and door knobs. No way that's possible to go in after 500 students and clean up," said Johnson.

To her daughter's disappointment, Johnson is considering remote learning for the upcoming school year.

Peyton, who will soon start fourth grade at NCVA, has some advice for the many kids who will start online learning for the first time next month.



Penny Williams' son is also eager to return to the classroom.

"We go to Walmart. We go to the grocery store. He's playing in a basketball tournament right now out of state. We're trying to be safe, but still live life," said Williams.
Her son is an honors student at Pine Forest High School and she's going with blended learning. She said the rotating schedule of both in-person and remote learning will provide him with more structure. She's already planning for him to take all the necessary safety precautions.

"Social distancing, washing of the hands, hand sanitizer. He'll have his own on him at all times," said Williams.

The deadline for parents to choose how their child will re-enter this school year is this Sunday. School is set to begin August 17, 2020.

Click here to fill out your child's re-entry form.
