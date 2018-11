Celebrate American Education Week by thanking your favorite teacher

We all have that teacher who made a huge impact on our life, maybe even turned it around. What better time to honor that teacher than American Education Week?American Education Week is a week created by the National Education Association and the American Legion. Initially, the low literacy rate of World War I draftees created a need for increasing public support of education.With that goal in mind, those two organizations launched American Education Week in 1921. In 2018, American Education Week takes place from Nov. 12-16.Getting in on the action, N.C. State's College of Education created the "Thank An Educator" movement to coincide with American Education Week. It gives you a chance to tell that special teacher in your life just how much they meant to you.You could even get a T-shirt for joining in, just don't even think of wearing one in Mrs. Loy's class.