SCHOOL

Colorado school district switches to four-day-a-week schedule

EMBED </>More Videos

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule. (Shutterstock photo)

By Norma A. Yuriar
No more Mondays? One school district is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule.

Parents, would that work for you? School District 27J in Colorado is trying it out.

Officials say students and teachers will attend regular classes Tuesday through Friday.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," Rudnick told ABC News in March.

On Mondays when kids are off, the district says it will offer childcare for $30.

A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases, said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," said Rudnick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolpublic schoolschoolstudentssleephealthColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
UNC Health Care holds school supply drive to 'Stuff The Bus'
How to prepare your kids to head back to school
More school
EDUCATION
WCPSS shares new security upgrades ahead of new school year
WCPSS fighting 'astonishing' nurse-to-student ratio
Frustration, hope for parents after contentious WCPSS nursing change
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
More Education
Top Stories
Rocky Mount man charged with murder in death of infant son
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Police looking for suspect in stabbing death of 20-year-old woman in Raleigh
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
Orange Rural firefighter who died in the line of duty identified as assistant chief
WCPSS shares new security upgrades ahead of new school year
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
Show More
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
More News