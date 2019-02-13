Cumberland County student asked to 'cover up' after teachers found shirt offensive

A Cumberland County student was asked to cover up after teachers found her shirt to be offensive."Why be racist, sexist homophobic or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" The shirt read.Katie Smith told ABC11 her daughter is a seventh grade student at Albritton Middle School on Fort Bragg and wore the shirt to school for dress down day. She was asked to cover up."I don't think any of us really imagined adults would take issue with the shirt suggesting that discrimination is not okay," said Smith. "I told the staff that the shirt represented categories of children who are marginalized. In a time we are trying to combat bullying, I think it's so counterproductive to that."Fort Bragg has not yet issued a response.