EDUCATION

Cumberland County student asked to 'cover up' after teachers found shirt offensive

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cumberland County student was asked to cover up after teachers found her shirt to be offensive.

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County student was asked to cover up after teachers found her shirt to be offensive.

"Why be racist, sexist homophobic or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" The shirt read.

Katie Smith told ABC11 her daughter is a seventh grade student at Albritton Middle School on Fort Bragg and wore the shirt to school for dress down day. She was asked to cover up.

"I don't think any of us really imagined adults would take issue with the shirt suggesting that discrimination is not okay," said Smith. "I told the staff that the shirt represented categories of children who are marginalized. In a time we are trying to combat bullying, I think it's so counterproductive to that."

Fort Bragg has not yet issued a response.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationstudentsfort braggFort BraggCumberland County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cumberland County Schools eye earlier start dates
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Substitute teacher resigns after allegedly calling student's athletic wear 'prison attire'
Parent: Substitute teacher told child his athletic wear is 'prison attire'
More Education
Top Stories
LATEST: Raleigh Fire Department confirms no injuries in apartment fire
FBI Top 10 fugitive, wanted in LA, killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
UPDATE: Wilmington police arrest woman wanted in hit and run
Major Raleigh road re-opens after crash brings down power lines
Fort Bragg soldier escapes severe injuries after e-cigarette battery explodes
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Durham Police say new 3D scanner will save time, solve crimes
Cumberland County Schools eye earlier start dates
Show More
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Troubleshooter helps woman fighting for working phone line at Wilson Veterans Center
Fayetteville mom wants to beautify park where teen was gunned down
Cary officials offer to put artwork critical of China back up
Next Chief Justice tells ABC11 her appointment a 'beautiful message' for NC
More News