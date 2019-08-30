DA reopens case against teacher back in classroom after accusations she hit 10-year-old student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West will retry the case of a teacher accused of hitting a 10-year-old a nonverbal child.
April Caudill was suspended from J.W. Coon Elementary last school year following allegations of assault inside her classroom.
Caudill's charges were previously dismissed after the victim and witness did not show up to court.
With the charges dismissed, Caudill returned to the classroom and has been teaching students so far this school year.
District Attorney Billy West said his team was ready to argue the case back in April, but a miscommunication between the court, witness and victims ultimately lead to the court denying his motion to continue, resulting in charges dropped.
"I'm not going to point the finger but fortunately there is a process to let the victim and their family have their day in court," he said.
Friday morning, West told ABC11 he would be retrying the case and that Caudill would be due back in court in September.
Cumberland County Schools responded to our request for more information on why Caudill was hired. The spokesperson said Caudill, a teacher with 15 years experience, was never fired. CCS provided the following statement.
"As a school system, we strive to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff, and we hold all of our employees to high standards. Whenever we receive allegations of inappropriate conduct, we always investigate and take the appropriate action based on our findings."
The spokesperson said that, due to state personnel confidentiality laws, the district would not comment on specific personnel disciplinary actions. ABC11 has reached out to the district to learn more about what this means for Caudill and her students moving forward.
