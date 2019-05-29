Education

Durham Education Awards honor students, teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first ever Durham Education Awards, presented by the Rook Family Foundation, will be held this Saturday, June 1.

The Grammy-style awards show is to honor students, teachers school and community leaders.

The honorees are selected by their peers.

The ceremony will take place at the H.M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Auditorium on the NC Central Campus.

The red carpet starts at 5 p.m.

More information can be found online.
