abc11 together

'These are my babies': Fayetteville teacher saves choking student during lunch

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville teacher is being hailed as a hero after she saved a student's life.

The saying goes, "Real heroes don't wear capes." While true, in Ms. Hunter's case, they wear t-shirts instead.

"He came to me and said 'Ms. Hunter you saved my life,'" said Alicia Hunter.

Hunter teaches Language Arts and Social Studies at Capital Encore Academy.

She was seating her third graders inside the lunch room when one of her students flagged her down.

"The child tapped me and said 'Ms. Hunter he's choking' and I turned around and this student had his hands around is neck and he was just as red as a cherry," said Hunter.

With little time to think, Hunter rushed over.

"So I pulled him out of his seat and started doing my training I got earlier this year at Red Cross. And so I bent him over, put my hands in a fist over his abdomen area and just pushed and it came up. He's fine," said Hunter.

According to the National Safety Council, choking is the fourth leading cause of death for young children -- a statistic Alicia Hunter couldn't allow her student to become.

"No I cannot imagine anything happening and that's why I don't feel like I did anything special. I feel like I did what I was supposed to do. These are my babies. I'm here to protect them. Here to serve them. I'm here to teach them and be their mom when their mom is not here," said Hunter.

"His parents were very thankful. I talked to his dad that day and he thanked me over the phone. The next day, I received flowers. He sent sunflowers because I told him my favorite flowers were sunflowers."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfayettevillecumberland countyschoolteacherfayettevilleabc11 togetherfeel goodchoking
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
RDU National Black MBA Association Career Fair
ABC11 Together Perspectives for September 15, 2019
A soldier's journey from Puerto Rico to staff sergeant on Fort Bragg
Childhood Cancer Awareness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit, killed while changing tire on I-40
UNCW needs another year to fully recover from Hurricane Florence
Protect your precious cargo! It's National Child Passenger Safety Week
NC finds CBD vape products spiked with synthetic marijuana
Raleigh woman sentenced to 10 years for running fake charity
Raleigh police welcome 2 new K-9 officers
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Show More
Leland homes still damaged 1 year after Hurricane Florence
Pine Knoll Shores still cleaning up after Hurricane Florence
Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer
Walmart collecting old car seats in exchange for gift cards
UNC Student believes she's found Silent Sam statue
More TOP STORIES News