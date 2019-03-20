Former UNC chancellor Carol Folt to become next president of USC

Former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will become the new president of the University of Southern California.
Her appointment was approved by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday morning. She will take office on July 1.
Folt will become the first female president in USC's 139-year history.
Her last day at UNC was Jan. 31.
She shocked the UNC System Board of Governors in January when she announced that she was stepping down and ordered the removal of the base of the Confederate monument Silent Sam in one fell swoop.
She planned to stay on through the Spring semester, but the Board of Governors accelerated her departure.
Folt became chancellor at UNC in 2013, the 11th in the history of the nation's oldest public university.
Folt joins USC as it reels in the wake of the college admissions bribery scheme. The university announced Monday it had placed holds on an undisclosed number of students, meaning they can't register for classes or obtain transcripts until their cases are reviewed. After a review, USC officials said they would take appropriate action, "up to revoking admission or expulsion."
