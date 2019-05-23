1st male African American valedictorian at his Georgia high school will attend college in North Carolina

Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, announced Rawlin Tate Jr. finished his high school career with a 4.7 GPA, becoming the school's first ever male African American valedictorian.
Tate received more than $1 million in scholarship offers. He decided to attend North Carolina A&T in Greensboro on a full academic scholarship.
Congratulations!! Welcome to #Aggieland. 💙💛 https://t.co/ugPsMH11KZ— North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 21, 2019
Tate told website 'Because of Them We Can' that he had never received a grade below a 98 in high school. He said he achieved his academic goals by asking questions in class and staying after for tutoring when needed.
#ncat #NCAT23 #valedictorian #BlackExcellence— Mercenary (@iammercenary) May 20, 2019
1. First African American male Valedictorian in Woodland History
2. “4.7 GPA I just secured the bag”🤪
3. #1 of my class for 7 years STRAIGHT
4. A Georgia Scholar
5. Over 1.2 million dollars in scholarships pic.twitter.com/lklhMVZjgp
Tate is set to graduate Friday, May 24.