OSCARS

Oscars 2019: High school students, teacher from North Hollywood nominated for work on 'Period. End of Sentence'

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Hollywood high school teacher and her students are up for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A North Hollywood high school teacher and her students are up for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

It's about a taboo subject - menstruation. There's no easy way to talk about it, but a group of high school students are changing the conversation.

Melissa Berton is a producer on "Period. End of Sentence," as well as an Oakwood High School English teacher.

"I think it has been a profound experience from start to finish," she said.

In 2013, she advised a group of Oakwood students, who were selected as United Nations delegates, to advocate for women and girls. That's when their journey to normalize menstruation began.

"Who better to sort of be the voice for that than high school young women who are in that moment?" she said.

Originally, the short documentary was a marketing tool for their bigger vision -- a nonprofit they created called the Pad Project. Their mission was to get a machine that creates biodegradable pads to a rural village in India.

"We never thought it would be an Oscar-nominated film but the idea was always, if we could just make an educational film to raise awareness about this issue then that would be the jewel in the crown of our nonprofit," Berton said.

The students were in charge of fundraising, creating the nonprofit and bringing the documentary to life. Seven executive producers on the project are either in college or in grad school and several associate producers are still in high school.

They put the documentary through the film festival circuit and received award after award and then the Academy Award nomination. But the biggest achievement of all is for the students and Berton, who are normalizing periods for women around the world.

"I think the students have felt different responses from their classmates and have felt a little less shy about something that maybe we don't need to feel so shy about," Berton said.

SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsstudentshigh schoolteacherwomen and healthNorth HollywoodLos Angeles CountySan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses bond with film's director
More Oscars
EDUCATION
State leaders announce education plan to push for more college degrees
Muslim holiday moves closer to becoming addition on WCPSS calendar
Fayetteville State University opens food pantry for students in need
Fort Bragg mom fights for school reassignment for son with disability
More Education
Top Stories
Mark Harris, after hours of testimony, says he supports new election
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Show More
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
More News