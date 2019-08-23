Hillside High alumni, parents support drama teacher at school board meeting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sizable crowd of Hillside High School alumni and parents attended Thursday night's school board meeting in support of renowned drama teacher Wendell Tabb.
Tabb has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit and is seeking at least $10,000 from Durham Public Schools.
Tabb said DPS owes him back pay for working extra hours and doing a job that two people should be doing.
"Mr. Tabb has gotten so many kids to every continent on this planet except Antarctica," said former Hillside student Kavon Cole at the meeting. "I don't know any other teacher or DPS employee that's ever done anything that astounding."
Tabb's lawsuit was filed in 2017 and is now entering litigation.
The school district has denied Tabb's claims of discrimination and released this statement:
"The Board is actively litigating this case and has denied Mr. Tabb's claims in its court filings," the district wrote. "The Board is grateful for all of its hard-working teachers and the many teachers who go above and beyond for students every day. The Board has made teacher compensation a priority and in recent years has significantly increased the supplement paid to performing arts teachers, including Mr. Tabb."
