Education

Hillside High alumni, parents support drama teacher at school board meeting

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sizable crowd of Hillside High School alumni and parents attended Thursday night's school board meeting in support of renowned drama teacher Wendell Tabb.

Tabb has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit and is seeking at least $10,000 from Durham Public Schools.

Tabb said DPS owes him back pay for working extra hours and doing a job that two people should be doing.

"Mr. Tabb has gotten so many kids to every continent on this planet except Antarctica," said former Hillside student Kavon Cole at the meeting. "I don't know any other teacher or DPS employee that's ever done anything that astounding."

Tabb's lawsuit was filed in 2017 and is now entering litigation.

The school district has denied Tabb's claims of discrimination and released this statement:

"The Board is actively litigating this case and has denied Mr. Tabb's claims in its court filings," the district wrote. "The Board is grateful for all of its hard-working teachers and the many teachers who go above and beyond for students every day. The Board has made teacher compensation a priority and in recent years has significantly increased the supplement paid to performing arts teachers, including Mr. Tabb."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham public schoolsback paydiscriminationteacherlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He's been treated unfairly:' Hundreds rally for Clayton principal's job
Cars hit by bullets in Durham prior to gun-violence gathering
Panthers' Newton leaves game at Pats with foot injury
Durham mayor on gun violence: 'While we mourn we must act'
Cumberland County chef wins $10,000 grand prize on Food Network show
Settlement clears path for construction of 'Complete 540' project
First responders fine-tune plans to keep students safe as classes begin
Show More
'Treasure trove' of history found in Raleigh church, donated to NCSU
Missing Fayetteville man ID'd as victim of SUV crash along NC 87
Wake County Schools reminds students of dangers of vaping
Judges find convicted killer innocent of 1979 murder
Teens caught after 100+ mph chase on I-85, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News