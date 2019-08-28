Johnston County Schools superintendent announces retirement

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Schools superintendent Dr. Ross Renfrow retired immediately Tuesday night.
His retirement was announced during a closed door session at the board of education meeting.
The vote to accept the retirement was unanimous.
"It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students of Johnston County Public Schools, and I look forward to other work-related opportunities, but most importantly, spending much needed time with family," said Dr. Renfrow in a statement.
Dr. Renfrow served Johnston County Public Schools for 26 years.
Dr. Jim Causby was voted in as interim superintendent, effective Sept. 3.
The retirement comes amid investigations involving the reassignment of Clayton principal Dr. Bennett Jones.
Jones was reassigned amid an investigation into grade-fixing for student athletes. Jones was eventually cleared in the investigation--parents and students have demanded Jones be reinstated, but that has not yet happened.
Renfrow released the following statement in conjunction with Mike Wooten, Johnston County Public Schools Board of Education Chairman:
