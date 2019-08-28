education

Johnston County Schools superintendent announces retirement

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Schools superintendent Dr. Ross Renfrow retired immediately Tuesday night.

His retirement was announced during a closed door session at the board of education meeting.

The vote to accept the retirement was unanimous.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students of Johnston County Public Schools, and I look forward to other work-related opportunities, but most importantly, spending much needed time with family," said Dr. Renfrow in a statement.

Dr. Renfrow served Johnston County Public Schools for 26 years.

Dr. Jim Causby was voted in as interim superintendent, effective Sept. 3.

The retirement comes amid investigations involving the reassignment of Clayton principal Dr. Bennett Jones.

Jones was reassigned amid an investigation into grade-fixing for student athletes. Jones was eventually cleared in the investigation--parents and students have demanded Jones be reinstated, but that has not yet happened.

Former Clayton High School principal files grievance, says he was 'defamed' and 'harassed'

Renfrow released the following statement in conjunction with Mike Wooten, Johnston County Public Schools Board of Education Chairman:

"After more than 30 years of service in public education, Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ross Renfrow announces his retirement, effective August 28, 2019. Dr. Renfrow has served Johnston County Public Schools for 26 years. During these years, he has served the district as a teacher, coach, principal, Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent.

Dr. Renfrow states, "It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students of Johnston County Public Schools, and I look forward to other work-related opportunities, but most importantly, spending much needed time with family."

Johnston County Public Schools Board of Education Chairman Mike Wooten states, "Dr. Renfrow's retirement culminates a long and dedicated career in education, and his service to students of Johnston County Public Schools is appreciated. We wish him the best in retirement and all his future opportunities."

Effective September 3, 2019, Dr. James Causby will serve as the interim Superintendent carrying out all duties and responsibilities for Johnston County Public Schools. Effective immediately and until September 3, 2019, the Board has assigned the duties of the Superintendent to Mr. Brian Vetrano, current Chief of Human Resources and Financial Services."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationjohnston countyeducation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Parents wonder why teacher, arrested in January, is back in classroom
Durham high school offers trade skills to students
PHOTOS: ABC11 anchors, reporters show us their best back to school looks
From the ground up: Sampson County education leader began as custodian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian could be Category 2 hurricane ahead of US landfall
How to find the right daycare for your child
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
17-year-old arrested for Raleigh hit-and-run
2-year-old girl killed by falling store display Chicago area mall
College Board to replace SAT 'adversity score' on admissions test
Man shot, injured near NC Central
Show More
16-year-old Lee County football player recovering from stroke
Many Wake County students with special needs not picked up for school
President Trump sets date for Fayetteville
Man hospitalized after Raleigh hit-and-run
Parents wonder why teacher, arrested in January, is back in classroom
More TOP STORIES News