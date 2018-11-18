VETERAN

93-year-old veteran receives diploma

EMBED </>More Videos

Sam Stansell receives diploma from Red Bank High School nearly 80 years after dropping out to join the Navy.

RED BANK, Tennessee --
Almost eight decades later, a 93-year-old veteran in Tennessee finally received his high school diploma.

Sam Stansell dropped out of high school back in 1942 when he was a senior at Red Bank High School.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He want on to join the navy and serve the country in WWII.

This past week, Stansell was presented with his diploma in front of current students.

According to WTVC, Stansell was also added to the Red Bank High School Hall of Fame.

"Once a Lion, always a Lion! Congratulations Sam Stansell," exclaimed Elaine Harper, principle of Red Bank High.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationu.s. & worldveteranTennessee
VETERAN
Duke Health staff gives veteran state's first abdominal wall transplant
Veteran career expo to be held at NC State Wednesday morning
Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving
Thieves steal $1,200 from Cary VFW post
More veteran
EDUCATION
DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual misconduct rules
Celebrate American Education Week by thanking your favorite teacher
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
Moore County football coach could win $50,000 in national contest
More Education
Top Stories
Family: North Carolina teacher missing in Mexico killed
Road reopens following fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
Watch the full ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
WATCH: Highlights from the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Man charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
Show More
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Edenton Bay
Former vice president adopts adorable shelter dog
Fayetteville's Bicycle Man honored in bike drive
Tar Heels end losing streak with 49-26 win over W. Carolina
Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape
More News