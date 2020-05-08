Local universities host virtual farewell to Class of 2020 this Mother's Day weekend

The University of North Carolina will hold its virtual graduation this Sunday, May 10, on Mother's Day. The watch party will be available on the school's Facebook and YouTube page so graduates and their families can celebrate together.
At Duke University, they will be hosting a 'Marking the Moment' on Sunday as well. Thanks to a sponsorship from Facebook, an Oculus Rift was shipped to every student to make the virtual ceremony a reality.
Using the hashtag, #NCCU2020, North Carolina Central University has been recognizing graduates on social media. The university plans to celebrate their achievements in the coming weeks.
Meet The Grads! #NCCU20 🎓— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) May 5, 2020
Damon Westray
Major: Criminal Justice
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD
Most memorable experience at NCCU: My most memorable experiences at #NCCU include events with Project 20/20 and also football game excursions. pic.twitter.com/gvLl81uKyb
NC State University plans to release a video featuring Chancellor Randy Woodson in the coming days. Individual colleges at NC State are holding virtual celebrations. The university's homepage highlights thousands of graduating students.
East Carolina University held its virtual ceremony on Friday, during which Chancellor Mitchelson and Student Government Association president Dr. Lynn Gangone delivered a commencement address. During the program, Mitchelson conferred all degrees and graduates were able to turn their tassels and celebrate.