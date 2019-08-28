university of texas

Matthew McConaughey joins University of Texas as film professor of practice

AUSTIN, Texas -- Actor Matthew McConaughey is joining the University of Texas' Department of Radio-Television-Film as a professor of practice, the university announced Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor graduated from UT Austin in 1993 with a film degree. Decades later, he returned to UT to develop a Script to Screen film production class that he has co-taught as a visiting instructor since 2015.

The university said the course "provides a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film's production" and "has helped transform how media production is approached and taught."

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," McConaughey said in a statement provided by the university. "Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art - no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationaustincelebrityentertainmentuniversity of texastexas newshollywood
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Operation Varsity Blues: Who is involved
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian strengthens to become a hurricane
Family to hold vigil for mom of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting
North Carolina softball team invited to White House
Daughter of fallen Edgecombe County Deputy has special first day
'I love you' at home could keep kids healthy: Study
Cam Ward retires with Carolina Hurricanes
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
Show More
How to find the right daycare for your child
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
16-year-old Lee County football player recovering from stroke
VIDEO: Colo. couple fights off mother bear, cubs
Brightleaf business leaders talk future after Durham explosion
More TOP STORIES News