EDUCATION

Newest Wake County school board member Chris Heagarty is 'thankful for the opportunity'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former lawmaker is newest Wake County school board member.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Chris Heagarty knows he has a lot to catch up on.

"As much as I know about my kids' schools and what I value as a parent, it's a big system," Heagarty said. "Wake County is one of the biggest school systems in the country, and I have a big learning curve."

The Wake County School Board finally appointed Heagarty to the seat Tuesday that opened when Kathy Hartenstine unexpectedly died in September.



Hartenstine still won the seat posthumously.

"Really, I'm just a dad," he said. "I grew up here. I have kids in elementary and middle school here."

Heagarty will represent District 7, which includes Morrisville, parts of Cary and some of Northwest Raleigh.

"I want what everybody wants here -- I want good schools, quality education for our kids and I want them to be safe," he said. "No one expected what was going to happen. I think there was a lot of support for Kathy in the community -- we saw it even with her passing."

He was a state representative nearly 10 years ago. Since 2015, Heagarty has been executive director of the City of Oaks Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to land conservancy.

"This is not something I thought about a few years ago, but I have kids in the public schools, I've been seeing what's going on with friends of ours who work in the public school system," he said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity. This is a chance to give back to the community."

Heagarty will be sworn in at next Tuesday's board of education meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsschool boardRaleighCaryWake CountyMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
WCPSS defends countywide system ahead of snow day, cites diversity
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
More Education
Top Stories
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night
SBI investigating after Wake County deputy shoots teen holding knife
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill, Durham schools closed; Wake on delay
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
Show More
Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
More News