Orange County Schools considers moving all classes online for upcoming school year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools in the Triangle are considering moving to all online classes for the upcoming school year.
Orange County School Board met Thursday morning where superintendent Dr. Monique Felder recommended moving all classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"(I am) recommending that while we continue to work toward Plan B--and we will be ready for Plan B--given the state of COVID-19 in this county at this time, we pivot to Plan C, remote learning, and reassess the status of COVID-19 in the district in a few weeks, in order to determine at that time if we are in a position to shift to Plan B," Felder said.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week that school districts would be allowed to have a mix of in-person and online education but could also go exclusively online if they so chose.
Orange County Schools is just one local school district considering a more stringent approach to learning during the pandemic.
Durham Public Schools has a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the same dilemma. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is set to meet at 6 p.m. for a similar debate.
