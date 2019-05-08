Pennsylvania elementary school drops words 'God Bless America' from loudspeaker announcements

An attorney recently contacted Springfield School District and asserted on behalf of his client that Sabold Elementary School administration's practice of publicly reciting the words, "God Bless America" over the loud speaker immediately after the public recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance violated the law.In accordance with District protocol, this complaint was forwarded to our District Solicitor's Office. Based upon the Solicitor's legal research and recommendation, we ceased this practice. Continuation of any practices that may be unlawful would only expose the District to litigation, which the local taxpayers would have to financially support.To be clear, the District has not altered the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and has not prohibited students from deciding on their own, as their own form of self-expression, whether or not to state the words, "God Bless America" (or any other appropriate form of self-expression) upon completing the Pledge of Allegiance.We understand that this is an important topic for many of our constituents; however, please understand that the District does not make the law. We follow it.Thank you for your understanding.The Springfield School District