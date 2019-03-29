Education

Raleigh sixth-graders get up-close peek at falconry

EMBED <>More Videos

Students get a close look at falconry.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sixth-graders from Moore Square Magnet Middle School were treated to a falconry demonstration on Thursday.

Bill and Carolyn Davis brought their red-tailed hawk, Sandy.

The students recently read Frightful's Mountain by Jean Craighead George, which centers on a falcon's struggle to survive -- and her bond with a human.

The students were taught about the behaviors and hunting habits of falcons -- what they eat and where they can be found.

The sixth graders seemed fascinated by the size of the birds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleigheducationhawkwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham County deputies update handling policies after K-9 dies in hot car
Scooter companies to leave Raleigh; blame imposed regulations, fees
Jurors see gruesome but crucial evidence on Day 4 of Wake triple murder trial
At full strength, Duke and Va. Tech prepare for all-ACC Sweet Sixteen showdown
What you need to know about giving CBD to your pets
Spirit Airlines holds job fair ahead of RDU launch
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Show More
Here's how you can catch a glimpse of Saturn this weekend
Breweries create specialty beers to celebrate Durham's 150th anniversary
Allergy sufferer's nightmare: Helicopter stirs up cloud of pollen
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
Fayetteville police officer goes beyond call of duty to help student in need of clothes
More TOP STORIES News