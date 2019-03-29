Raleigh sixth-graders get up-close peek at falconry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sixth-graders from Moore Square Magnet Middle School were treated to a falconry demonstration on Thursday.Bill and Carolyn Davis brought their red-tailed hawk, Sandy.The students recently read Frightful's Mountain by Jean Craighead George, which centers on a falcon's struggle to survive -- and her bond with a human.The students were taught about the behaviors and hunting habits of falcons -- what they eat and where they can be found.The sixth graders seemed fascinated by the size of the birds.