Education

'I'm very happy': Wake school plans for in-person, stadium graduations for Class of 2021

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rolesville principal discusses plans for graduation

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most high school stadiums across Wake County will soon be hosting graduations.

Times, dates, and exact locations will be released on a school-by-school basis, but we are getting an idea of how one school plans to celebrate the Class of 2021.

At Rolesville High, there's ample room on the field for seniors to sit apart and receive their diplomas in person. There will still be a processional band and dignitaries in attendance.

The plan offers some normalcy for seniors after two unorthodox school years.

"I think everyone has done a great job with 'Your senior year wasn't what you thought it was going to be,'" said Rolesville senior Cori Barthelness.

She said she has struggled to stay positive these past few months. Barthelness said she is not a fan of virtual learning and prefers to be in a classroom but is at least thrilled about graduation.

"To find out that we will have a football stadium graduation was absolutely awesome. I was so excited. I wanted that when I was a freshman, so I'm very happy we're having an in-person graduation," Barthelness said.

Principal Dhedra Lassiter is equally happy. She's known some of the seniors since they were in sixth grade.

"I cannot wait. I've missed my students terribly," Lassiter said.

Rolesville's in-person graduation will take place June 11. There will be three ceremonies and an estimated 190 seniors will get their diplomas per ceremony.

Each student will be handed four tickets for family members.

The events will move inside if there is bad weather.

Students will still get the same number of tickets and have a chance to make the same kind of memories.

"Our students have persevered. They've shown a great deal of resiliency. They've been able to adapt," Lassiter said. "It's a time we all need to be able to celebrate them and make this a celebration they will always remember."

Students and families who might not feel comfortable attending a large gathering do have a choice. Rolesville students can opt for a private, personalized ceremony June 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrolesvillewake countygraduationcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
4-year-old girl shot while sleeping inside her home
You're fully vaccinated. When can you drop the mask?
LeVar Burton, ABC anchors among final group of 'Jeopardy!' hosts
NC dentists administering COVID-19 vaccine following executive order
Fort Bragg officials identify paratrooper who died in training accident
LATEST: WCPSS details plans for graduation ceremonies
Show More
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
How long will Chauvin be sentenced? Floyd family lawyer weighs in
NC weather: Fire danger today, freeze risk tonight
More TOP STORIES News