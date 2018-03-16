EDUCATION

Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school

EMBED </>More Videos

One mom has started a Facebook group with several other moms called 'Kids Before Screens' to get their message out.

Josh Chapin
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Meredith Campbell is a busy mom.

She has five children - four boys and one girl.

"I care a lot about what kind of people they grow up to be, and I have serious concerns about what they're exposed to and what that means for them in the future," Campbell said.

She, like four of her children now went through the Wake County public school system.

"I grew up in this county and I met my best friends at school," she said. "It makes me sad to think that kids are sitting at lunch on their phones between classes looking at their phones when they could be having relationships with people."



To enhance those relationships, she's proposing a "No Device Policy" to the school board, emphasizing she wants to work with the board on this.

She's also started a Facebook group with several other moms called "Kids Before Screens" to get their message out.

Last week, she brought her idea to the school board in person with Sonya Detwiler, who, like Campbell, is a Raleigh mother.

"At school and on campus if there was a no-device policy, then that would cut down a lot on the exposure to bad things kids are looking at," Campbell said, namely, cutting down things such as pornography.

She's sent a petition around as well to see how many parents think like she does.

"I talk to my kids about it," Campbell said. "I talk to them about what might come up on a screen - what they should do, how they should react, and what if someone at school shows it to them?"

Currently, the Wake County school system has a "Bring Your Own Device" policy in place, which allows students to bring their own smartphones, laptops and tablets to enhance their learning.

Campbell said she realizes students need their phones in times of emergency so she proposes kids put their phones in their backpacks for the day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationiPadiPodiphonesmartphoneswake county schoolswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News