Wake County Schools cancels traditional proms, releases altered graduation plans for 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public Schools System on Monday announced plans for 2021 graduations and proms in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."Current pandemic guidance prevents planning for 2021 graduation ceremonies at the typical large venues like Raleigh Convention Center," the district said.For that reason, each school will host graduation ceremonies on its campuses in the spring.WCPSS said graduation ceremonies will be held in the school stadium at most schools. They will be able to accommodate a maximum of 30 percent venue capacity for guests.The district said families can plan to receive that information before April 9.WCPSS also announced that high schools will not be able to host traditional proms."Instead, each high school will host an event to safely celebrate graduating seniors and help to create memories that are an important part of the high school experience," the district said.No further details on what that means exactly were released.The district said schools will be sending out more details in the coming weeks.