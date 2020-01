Petition resurfaces, parents push Wake Co. Schools to use more than just water to clean lunch tables

EMBED >More News Videos The practice at Wake schools has some parents concerned.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A petition launched by a Wake County mom during the 2017 flu season has resurfaced , getting several hundred more signatures overnight as parents complain the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) has ignored their requests for a different cleaning practice in school cafeterias.As the I-Team reported, WCPSS abides by its longstanding policy to only use water to clean cafeteria tables in between lunch sessions during the school day while students are present."This isn't just about my son, this is a health risk," said Alli Walton, the mom of two WCPSS students who signed the petition back in 2017 . "It's gross."Both of her children, despite getting the flu vaccine this year, came down with the flu a couple of weeks ago which was more severe in her elementary-aged son who has a food allergy.ABC11 requested an on-camera interview with administrators; a spokesperson sent the following statement instead:According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cleaning and disinfecting surfaces are part of a broad approach to preventing infectious diseases in schools.While getting a flu shot is the first line of defense, along with staying home when sick, washing hands, ad covering coughs and sneezes, the CDC provides tips for cleaning and disinfecting to slow the spread of flu which include at a minimum, using soap and water to remove germs from surfaces.Walton said she's sharing the petition with other parents, trying to spread the word to those who may be unaware of how WCPSS is cleaning tables during the day."Some of them don't have kids in school yet and some of them do, but they were all horrified to hear that in between lunches they're just having children wipe down the tables with water," Walton said. "I want (WCPSS) to start cleaning the tables with some sort of cleaning product even if they have to rinse with water afterwards to remove the residue, between lunches."