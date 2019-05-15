Las Vegas police release video of woman pushing elderly man from bus

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the case of an elderly man who died after being pushed out of a bus.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, faces a charge of open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

The incident occurred on March 21.

Witnesses say Bishop got in an argument with the victim and other passengers on the bus and she pushed the victim out the door.

He refused medical treatment at the time.

He died from his injuries on April 23 and the family notified Las Vegas police on May 3.

Bishop was arrested on May 6.

A preliminary hearing for her is scheduled for May 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
buselderlyhomicideu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News