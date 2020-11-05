Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

Here's a live look at results from the battleground states, any one of which could hold the key to whether President Donald Trump stays in office for four more years or former Vice President Joe Biden becomes President-elect Joe Biden. Scroll down to learn more about why winners have not yet been projected in each state.
At publication time, ABC News has projected that Trump will win Montana, Texas, Iowa, Florida, Ohio, Idaho, Mississippi, Wyoming, Missouri, Kansas, Utah, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, one of four electoral votes in Maine and four of five electoral votes in Nebraska.
Biden, meanwhile, emerged Wednesday as the apparent winner in Wisconsin. ABC News projects he will win Michigan, Hawaii, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Virginia, New Mexico, California, Oregon, Washington state, Illinois, New Hampshire, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, one electoral vote in Nebraska and three electoral votes in Maine.
Why the battleground states are still in play
Georgia: Georgia's race is not yet projected.
Why not? After issues in Fulton and Gwinnett counties, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told ABC News that Georgia's two biggest counties would not report final results Tuesday night.
North Carolina: North Carolina's race is not yet projected.
Why not? North Carolina counts absentee ballots that arrive as late as Nov. 12. North Carolina also requires a sample audit count to ensure the reliability of election results tabulated by a machine, so following the general election, the state board of elections will randomly select precincts, early voting sites and ballots to be counted by hand in each county.
Arizona: Arizona's race has not yet been projected.
Why not? Arizona still has votes being counted, largely in Maricopa County, the most populous area of the state.
Nevada: Nevada's race has not yet been projected.
Why not? It's Nevada's first time sending mail-in ballots to all active registered voters. The state is accepting ballots that arrive by Nov. 10.
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania's race has not yet been projected.
Why not? Pennsylvania's three largest counties -- which sent out the most absentee ballots to voters, will continue counting their mail-in ballots into Wednesday. Absentee ballots will not be fully counted until Friday at the earliest after deadlocked negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the state legislature.
ABC News has also not made a projection in Alaska, where much of the vote remains uncounted. Alaska hasn't delivered its electoral votes for a Democrat since 1964. In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump easily carried the state, beating Hillary Clinton by a nearly 15-point margin. While the state is expected to go to Trump again this year, Alaska voters are known for their independent mindset, and the majority of voters in Alaska are not registered as Republicans or Democrats. Nearly six in 10 voters are registered as either nonpartisan or undeclared.
