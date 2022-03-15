Durham lands $10M grant to electrify, improve public bus infrastructure

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The public transit system in Durham will soon get nearly $11 million dollars to perform upgrades.Durham is one of three cities in North Carolina receiving federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). It's part of an infrastructure grant given to 70 projects in 39 states totally $409 million.The plan is to use the money to modernize and electrify bus systems to make them safer and more reliable.The money is specifically earmarked for transit infrastructure, meaning it can only be used for buses, building and shelters. It cannot be used for operating expenses.Durham's Director of Transportation will hold a Zoom call at 3 p.m. Tuesday with the FTA Communications Director to share more details about the funding and plans in place to improve the Bull City's transit system.