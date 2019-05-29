Ellen DeGeneres opens up about sexual abuse from stepfather

Comedienne and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is getting candid about a painful experience in her past.

In a new interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," DeGeneres is speaking out about her sexual abuse when she was a teenager. The alleged abuse took place when her mother was going through breast cancer, according to Good Morning America.

"It's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that," DeGeneres told the former late night host.

DeGeneres has been open about her alleged abuse before, speaking to ABC's Barbara Walters about her stepfather back in 2007.

"My mother had just had a mastectomy. She had breast cancer. He told me he thought he felt another lump in her other breast and he needed to feel mine," DeGeneres told Walters.

From that moment, DeGeneres said she believed the abuse would escalate from there.

"One night [he] tried to break the door down when I was sleeping and I had to kick a window out and go sleep in a hospital overnight," DeGeneres said.

The 61-year old also said she wished her mother had believed her as a teen.

"I wish I would have been better taken care of," she said.

Now, over a decade after the Walters interview, the daytime host who's known for sending messages of kindness is hoping to empower women.

"It is just time for us to have a voice. It's time for us to have power," DeGeneres said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebritysex abuse against childrensex assaultsex abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News