Elon student facing charges after police find shotgun in dorm room

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Elon University student is facing charges after police found a shotgun in his dorm room.University police searched the room after an official received an anonymous report about the weapon, WGHP reports. Authorities determined there was no immediate threat to the campus.In addition to criminal charges, the incident will be referred to the office of student conduct.Officials sent the following statement to students, faculty and staff: