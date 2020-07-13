73-year-old Raleigh man dies trying to save drowning family member at Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men, one of whom lived in Raleigh, died after drowning in Emerald Isle on Sunday.Volunteers tried to rescue James Howard Burton, 72, of Cornelius, and John C. Emerline, 73, of Raleigh, but were unsuccessful.Emerald Isle officials said Burton was in the ocean and appeared to be in trouble, prompting Emerline to go into the water to save him. Neither man made it out of the water alive.The town said it's believed the swimmers are related.Four surfers and a lifeguard entered the water, attempting to recuse the men on a strand of beach near Ship Wreck Lane."A loss of this magnitude is simply heartbreaking," stated Town Manager Matt Zapp. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burton and Emerline families during this tragic time."