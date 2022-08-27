Emotional support alligator spotted cooling off in Philadelphia's Love Park

A girl walking an emotional support alligator on a leash was caught on video in Philadelphia's Love Park Friday.

PHILADELPHIA -- An unusual sight was caught on video in Philadelphia Friday: a girl walking an alligator on a leash.

As it turns out, WallyGator is an emotional support alligator from a local reptile rescue.

Wally has become a TikTok sensation - and he's definitely not your typical alligator.

Wally's handler, Joie Henney, is currently undergoing radiation for prostate cancer, and Wally is his emotional support animal.

"He's a big supporter of people needing smiles," Henney told our sister station WPVI. "He works with a lot of special needs adults and children. He puts thousands of smiles on people's faces almost every day. He comforts people when they're sad."

If Wally looks familiar, he was the inspiration for the design of 'Alligator Loki' on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.