Endangered Right whale calf found dead near Eastern North Carolina

An endangered right whale calf that was spotted in Eastern North Carolina last week has died.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An endangered right whale calf that was spotted in Eastern North Carolina last week has died.

Daniel Griffee, who has been fishing for 20 years, was boating when he shot video of the calf swimming alongside his boat.

The whale, which became popular after Griffee posted the video on social media, was later identified as a North Atlantic Right whale, one of the world's most endangered whale species, according to Griffee.

Days later, the whale calf was found dead near the port in Morehead City. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the calf was no more than a few weeks old and appeared to be in poor health.

NOAA said the death is all part of an unusual 'mortality event' for whales around the world.

