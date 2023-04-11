Actors, stage managers of Beetlejuice Musical threaten to strike at DPAC

Opening night of the Broadway musical Beetlejuice may be in limbo. Actors and stage managers are warning of a possible strike Tuesday or Wednesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Opening night of the Broadway musical Beetlejuice may be in limbo. Actors and stage managers are warning of a possible strike Tuesday or Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected to pack into the theater to see the show, as DPAC is a big economic driver for the Durham area.

ABC11 reached out to DPAC to see if we could speak with someone about the situation and to see if there's a contingency plan.

DPAC said in a statement:

"We understand that the Broadway League and Actors' Equity have been negotiating terms for a new agreement for actors involved in League/Equity touring productions. Additional bargaining dates are scheduled for this week, and we are hopeful that a deal can be reached between the parties."

The theater union representing the tour says performers and crew need to make more money to handle the rising costs of food and housing on the road.

They've been working without a contract since February.

This would be the first strike of Actor Equity shows in 55 years.

"At the end of the day, we don't want to have to strike. We just want a fair contract," said Beetlejuice Actor Michael Biren. "We're just as upset to lose work as we would be to not allow those audience members to have that experience of them shows, but we need a fair contract and we need the producers to be on board with paying us a livable wage."

Actors and stage members plan on handing out leaflets tonight before the curtain rises at 7:30.