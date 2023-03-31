Earlier this month Ruth Carter won her second Oscar for her costume works for the Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

'Heart, soul and dedication': Ruth Carter's movie fashions to go on exhibit at NC Museum of Art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The work of an Oscar award winner is coming to the Triangle. Earlier this month Ruth Carter won her second Oscar for her costume works on the Black Panther film.

She's putting her work on display in a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art called 'Afrofuturism in Costume Design'.

"The first time I did this exhibition I was tears. Each one of these films represents a lot of heart, soul and dedication to the craft," said Ruth Carter.

Carter is a graduate of Hampton University and credits the HBCU for helping her discover a love for storytelling through costume design on campus. After her Oscar win, she gave a speech thanking the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman.

"I think it speaks to all of us who become the matriarch of our families. We endure systemic racism, sexism and being in the workplace and only one of color," she said. "It's important for families to know when their sons and daughters want to pursue a career in arts, it's actually a profession."

Her exhibit showcases more than 60 pieces of Carter's original garments from many films including Black Panther, Selma and Spike Lee's Malcolm X and Do The Right Thing. Her childhood sewing machine is even on display, which is a nod to where it all started for her.

The spring "Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design" opens on Saturday, April 1 through August 6, 2023.

Carter even shared how Black Panther prepared her for accepting the passing of her mother Ms. Mabel Carter.

"My mom was a strong woman. She lived to be 101 years old. She was a pillar in the community at her church. I just feel like I'm her legacy,"said Carter.

This was her first visit to Raleigh and while there's no timeline on how soon she'll be back, it's likely.

"The weather is beautiful and I'm really loving how green it is and how quaint it is," said Carter.

