ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC Theatres

An AMC movie theater is seen in an undated file image. (KTRK)

By ABC7.com staff
Just in time for "Avengers: Infinity War," AMC Theatres is offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays.

The nation's biggest theater chain is offering $5 Ticket Tuesdays for anyone who belongs to its free AMC Stubs membership program.

That's nearly half off the price of an average ticket.

Nationwide, the average price of a movie ticket in 2017 was $8.97, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. In urban areas like New York and Los Angeles, the average tends to be closer to $10 or more.

The program also comes with other perks like free popcorn refills and the waiving of some online ticketing fees.

While the basic AMC Stubs program is free, the company also offers a Premiere service for $15 a year that includes $5 popcorn-and-drink combos and faster lines at concessions stands.

The program is launching as the summer blockbuster season gets off to an early start, with "Avengers: Infinity War" coming out this weekend and already setting records for advance ticket sales for a superhero film.

Other blockbusters coming out this summer include sequels like "Deadpool 2," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Ocean's 8" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theatermoviesticketshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News