2 from North Carolina to appear on American Idol

American Idol Returns SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC11

Two people from North Carolina will be among the many across the country vying to win a golden ticket to Hollywood when American Idol kicks off for its latest season.Contestant Mason Via is from from Winston-Salem and Presley Barker from Traphill, North Carolina.Barker recently released a country single called "Middle of Somewhere."Via is a folk-style artist with a recently released single called "The Flood."The show features superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.