2 from North Carolina to appear on American Idol

Contestant Mason Via is from from Winston-Salem and Presley Barker from Traphill, North Carolina.
Barker recently released a country single called "Middle of Somewhere."
Raleigh American Idol contestant finds success with viral new single "Far Boy"
Via is a folk-style artist with a recently released single called "The Flood."
American Idol Returns SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC11
The show features superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.