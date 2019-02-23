Several Bay Area residents worked on the Oscar-nominated blockbuster smash "Black Panther," up for six awards on Sunday.One of the biggest elements of making "Black Panther" an international success is something you may not have even been aware of, but most definitely felt.The sound.Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Benjamin A. Burtt are all Bay Area natives and residents. They worked together with a team of about 15 on the sound design and mixing of the film. Two of the six awards the movie is up for are Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The men call it a "team effort," and said mixing and editing for this movie was unique for many reasons."There is an important message to convey with what this movie is doing. It just means so much to people around the world, but it's also got to be wrapped up in the magic of a Marvel movie," said Boeddeker.Proctor chimed in to add, "On this job I was mixing dialogue and Steve and I both share the music duties, which is kind of unique."Thousands of layers of sound laid down second by second meant nine long months of work, both at Skywalker Sound in Marin County, then later in Los Angeles.The secret sauce to making great sound for a blockbuster film?"We went out of our way to make sure we had a good time and people who came to us always felt the energy in the room.""Black Panther" is up against a tough field in both sound categories, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "A Star is Born" and "First Man." The "Black Panther" team isn't making any predictions for the big night.Boeddeker said, "I have a very good feeling that I am going to have a good time!"Proctor said, "to be honest, being nominated is already amazing, you know? There are so many amazing sounding films, just to be a part of those five films is amazing."If Boeddeker, Proctor and Burtt win on Sunday, it will be each man's first Oscar.