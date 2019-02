3 Grammy awards won by UNC professor, Duke faculty member

Three Grammy awards have made their way to the Triangle after victories by a UNC professor and a Duke faculty member.Bill Ferris, an emeritus history and folklore professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, won two Grammys for his compilation "Voices of Mississippi." The compilation is a four-disc box of songs, films, and stories. It features an archive of blues and gospel recordings, interviews, documentary films, and a 120-page book."Voices of Mississippi" won the categories Best Historical Award and Best Album Notes.According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Ferris said he was "absolutely thrilled that the 'Voices of Mississippi' will be heard and appreciated by future generations."The third Grammy was won by Eric Oberstein , the acting director of Duke Performances.He produced Dafnis Prieto Big Band's "Back to the Sunset," which won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album.