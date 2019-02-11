ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 Grammy awards won by UNC professor, Duke faculty member

Bill Ferris, an emeritus history and folklore professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three Grammy awards have made their way to the Triangle after victories by a UNC professor and a Duke faculty member.

Bill Ferris, an emeritus history and folklore professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, won two Grammys for his compilation "Voices of Mississippi."

The compilation is a four-disc box of songs, films, and stories. It features an archive of blues and gospel recordings, interviews, documentary films, and a 120-page book.

"Voices of Mississippi" won the categories Best Historical Award and Best Album Notes.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Ferris said he was "absolutely thrilled that the 'Voices of Mississippi' will be heard and appreciated by future generations."

The third Grammy was won by Eric Oberstein, the acting director of Duke Performances.

He produced Dafnis Prieto Big Band's "Back to the Sunset," which won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album.
