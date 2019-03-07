Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak
The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019
"Wheel of Fortune" host Vanna White
The clue: “He has the strength and determination to beat his cancer diagnosis.” The response: “Who is Alex Trebek?” My family and I are sending love and tons of healing prayers to you Alex. pic.twitter.com/VTA435hHel— Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) March 7, 2019
"Jeopardy" champ Ken Jennings
I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019
One thing I know for a fact: Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him...I hope that’s a comfort.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019
And I hope some very good L.A. oncologists are getting ready to have their mispronunciations corrected.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger
Our hearts go out to you, #Alextrebek, a member of our Disney-ABC family for so long. We admire your courage and determination, and in the words of Winston Churchill: “never, never, never, never give up!”— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 6, 2019
Dr. Phil McGraw
Robin & I are sending all of our love and prayers to Alex Trebek. He’s one strong guy and will fight this! https://t.co/nXy41nxaZT— Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) March 6, 2019
Dr. Oz
I'm saddened to hear about Alex Trebek's stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Stay strong, friend. ❤️ https://t.co/oi3RvVZVCQ— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 6, 2019
Alex Trebek is one of my all-time favorite people. I've loved being around him. pic.twitter.com/9mCRMlucvU— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 6, 2019
Ken Jeong
Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek.— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 6, 2019
You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/CcXhVtqUT8
David Muir
We are all pulling for Alex Trebek who just revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He vows to fight this and to keep working. We're with you, Alex.— David Muir (@DavidMuir) March 6, 2019
Chris Harrison
Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend https://t.co/W0JJnlS6LY— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 6, 2019
Recent "Jeopardy" contestant Brad Rutter
Oh my God. If anyone can beat this, you can. Sending heartfelt good thoughts and best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. We love you, Uncle Alex! https://t.co/D9PqihFJUh— Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) March 6, 2019
Children's television program "Arthur"
Sending best wishes to Alex Trebek, aka Alex Lebek, host of RiddleQuest pic.twitter.com/1CYARVlsil— Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) March 6, 2019